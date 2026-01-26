1/26/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning: 12.7°F, Clear Sky Tonight, Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 2 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 2 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 12.7°F with a light breeze of 3.4 mph and clear skies. No precipitation has been reported.
Earlier today, the area saw a high of 19.4°F and a low of 6.8°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.9 mph. The sky remained overcast throughout the day. Conditions are set to remain cold tonight, with forecasts predicting a low of 6.8°F and wind speeds lessening slightly to a maximum of 4.6 mph. The sky is expected to be clear.
A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is currently in effect until noon CST Tuesday, following a Cold Weather Advisory that will conclude this evening at 6 PM CST. These warnings affect all of Middle Tennessee, cautioning against dangerously cold wind chills that could reach as low as 11 below zero. The extreme cold presents a high risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Residents are advised to dress warmly and minimize outdoor activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|19°F
|7°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|31°F
|5°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|32°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|33°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|24°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|18°F
|7°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|23°F
|13°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!