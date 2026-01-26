1/26/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning: 12.7°F, Clear Sky Tonight, Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 2 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.