1/26/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning: 12.7°F, Clear Sky Tonight, Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 2 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 2 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-26T16:43:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 12.7°F with a light breeze of 3.4 mph and clear skies. No precipitation has been reported.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 19.4°F and a low of 6.8°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.9 mph. The sky remained overcast throughout the day. Conditions are set to remain cold tonight, with forecasts predicting a low of 6.8°F and wind speeds lessening slightly to a maximum of 4.6 mph. The sky is expected to be clear.

A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is currently in effect until noon CST Tuesday, following a Cold Weather Advisory that will conclude this evening at 6 PM CST. These warnings affect all of Middle Tennessee, cautioning against dangerously cold wind chills that could reach as low as 11 below zero. The extreme cold presents a high risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Residents are advised to dress warmly and minimize outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
19°F
Low
7°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
13°F · feels 5°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
5:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 19°F 7°F Overcast
Tuesday 31°F 5°F Overcast
Wednesday 32°F 15°F Overcast
Thursday 33°F 18°F Overcast
Friday 24°F 15°F Overcast
Saturday 18°F 7°F Overcast
Sunday 23°F 13°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

