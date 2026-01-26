1/26/26: Extreme Cold Warning in Rutherford, Lows to -10°F

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 9 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below expected.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until noon CST Tuesday, following closely on a Cold Weather Advisory lasting until 6 PM CST today.
Currently in Rutherford County at 6:50 AM, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 10.8°F. Winds are coming from the northwest at 7.3 mph, and there is no precipitation.
Today’s weather will remain overcast with temperatures reaching a high of 16.9°F but possibly dropping as low as 4.1°F. Winds could increase to up to 12.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation will maintain at 0%.
Tonight, the sky is expected to clear with temperatures plummeting to a low of 4.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease, reaching up to 4 mph, with the clear skies continuing into early morning.
Residents are advised to take extreme precautions against the cold, as dangerously low wind chills as low as 10 below zero are expected. The severe cold poses significant risks, particularly to those exposed to the conditions for extended periods.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|17°F
|4°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|30°F
|2°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|33°F
|16°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|31°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|19°F
|10°F
|Fog
|Saturday
|18°F
|6°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|25°F
|12°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
