1/25/26: Severe Winter Storm in Middle Tennessee, Heavy Ice Accumulation Expected

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 0 to 10 below expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Sunday Night to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation including significant icing. Additional ice accumulations around one half of an inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rutherford County until 6 PM CST today, with expectations of heavy mixed precipitation and significant icing. Early this morning at 6:50 AM, the temperature was recorded at 32°F, with a moderate rain falling and winds at 4.3 mph. The area has already experienced precipitation amounting to 0.04 inches.

Throughout today, temperatures are forecasted to only slightly rise to a high of 34.2°F before plummeting to an evening low of 14.5°F. Wind speeds could increase, reaching up to 17.7 mph. There’s a certainty of continued precipitation, predicted to total 1.7 inches, including light freezing rain which could contribute to hazardous conditions.

Tonight, the weather will see a drop in precipitation chances to 3%, but overcast skies are expected to persist. The wind will decrease slightly with speeds up to 10.1 mph. The significant drop in temperature to 14.5°F, combined with the residual effects of the day’s freezing rain, may extend dangerous traveling conditions and enhance risks of power outages and tree damage.

Residents are advised to heed the Severe Winter Storm Warning seriously by preparing for potential power disruptions and avoiding unnecessary travel due to the icy conditions described. Additionally, a Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in place, urging extra precautions against the cold.

Today's Details High 34°F Low 15°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 98% UV Index 0.9 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 1.7 in Now 32°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 5:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 34°F 15°F Freezing rain: light Monday 18°F 9°F Overcast Tuesday 31°F 7°F Overcast Wednesday 28°F 13°F Overcast Thursday 28°F 12°F Overcast Friday 26°F 13°F Overcast Saturday 25°F 8°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email