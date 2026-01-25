Sunday, January 25, 2026
Home Weather 1/25/26: Severe Winter Storm in Middle Tennessee, Heavy Ice Accumulation Expected

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 0 to 10 below expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight Sunday Night to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-26T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation including significant icing. Additional ice accumulations around one half of an inch.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

From 2026-01-25T05:46:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rutherford County until 6 PM CST today, with expectations of heavy mixed precipitation and significant icing. Early this morning at 6:50 AM, the temperature was recorded at 32°F, with a moderate rain falling and winds at 4.3 mph. The area has already experienced precipitation amounting to 0.04 inches.

Throughout today, temperatures are forecasted to only slightly rise to a high of 34.2°F before plummeting to an evening low of 14.5°F. Wind speeds could increase, reaching up to 17.7 mph. There’s a certainty of continued precipitation, predicted to total 1.7 inches, including light freezing rain which could contribute to hazardous conditions.

Tonight, the weather will see a drop in precipitation chances to 3%, but overcast skies are expected to persist. The wind will decrease slightly with speeds up to 10.1 mph. The significant drop in temperature to 14.5°F, combined with the residual effects of the day’s freezing rain, may extend dangerous traveling conditions and enhance risks of power outages and tree damage.

Residents are advised to heed the Severe Winter Storm Warning seriously by preparing for potential power disruptions and avoiding unnecessary travel due to the icy conditions described. Additionally, a Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in place, urging extra precautions against the cold.

Today's Details

High
34°F
Low
15°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
98%
UV Index
0.9 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 1.7 in
Now
32°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
5:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 34°F 15°F Freezing rain: light
Monday 18°F 9°F Overcast
Tuesday 31°F 7°F Overcast
Wednesday 28°F 13°F Overcast
Thursday 28°F 12°F Overcast
Friday 26°F 13°F Overcast
Saturday 25°F 8°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

