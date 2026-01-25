Sunday, January 25, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/25/26: Severe Winter Storm Exits Rutherford, Overcast Evening at 18°F With Calmer...

1/25/26: Severe Winter Storm Exits Rutherford, Overcast Evening at 18°F With Calmer Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
40
Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.

* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.

* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-26T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Winter Storm Warning

The Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled and is no longer in effect.

From 2026-01-25T21:32:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast, with a temperature of 17.8°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced heavy snowfall, reaching a high of 33.4°F and a low of 12.7°F. Winds peaked at 14.4 mph, and total precipitation was substantial at 1.44 inches, aligning with a 100% chance of precipitation forecasted.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 12.7°F with lighter winds up to 10.6 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation dramatically decreases to 1%.

Please note the Severe Winter Storm Warning that was in effect has been cancelled and is no longer active. However, an Extreme Cold Warning and a Cold Weather Advisory remain in effect, urging residents to take precautions against the frigid conditions.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
13°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 1.44 in
Now
18°F · feels 8°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
5:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 33°F 13°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 14°F 4°F Overcast
Tuesday 30°F 3°F Overcast
Wednesday 30°F 14°F Overcast
Thursday 30°F 13°F Overcast
Friday 24°F 8°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 19°F 1°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×