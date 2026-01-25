1/25/26: Severe Winter Storm Exits Rutherford, Overcast Evening at 18°F With Calmer Winds

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.
* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
The Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled and is no longer in effect.
At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast, with a temperature of 17.8°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the area experienced heavy snowfall, reaching a high of 33.4°F and a low of 12.7°F. Winds peaked at 14.4 mph, and total precipitation was substantial at 1.44 inches, aligning with a 100% chance of precipitation forecasted.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 12.7°F with lighter winds up to 10.6 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation dramatically decreases to 1%.
Please note the Severe Winter Storm Warning that was in effect has been cancelled and is no longer active. However, an Extreme Cold Warning and a Cold Weather Advisory remain in effect, urging residents to take precautions against the frigid conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|33°F
|13°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Monday
|14°F
|4°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|30°F
|3°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|30°F
|14°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|30°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|24°F
|8°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|19°F
|1°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
