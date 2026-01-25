1/25/26: Overcast and Cold at 20.8°F, Wind 14.9 mph, Heavy Snow Earlier Today

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 20.8°F under overcast skies, with a wind blowing at 14.9 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 33.4°F with a strong wind up to 17.3 mph and a 100% chance of precipitation, resulting in a heavy snowfall totaling 1.43 inches. Conditions have been significantly colder than usual, emphasizing the need for warm clothing and careful travel.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 13.1°F with lighter winds up to 10.4 mph. The skies will remain overcast, and there is a negligible chance of precipitation at 1%.

Residents are advised to remain prepared for cold temperatures this evening and ensure all safety measures are taken to handle the icy conditions on the roads.

Today's Details High 33°F Low 13°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 1.43 in Now 21°F · feels 9°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 5:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 33°F 13°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 14°F 4°F Overcast Tuesday 30°F 3°F Overcast Wednesday 27°F 12°F Overcast Thursday 31°F 12°F Overcast Friday 28°F 13°F Fog Saturday 28°F 9°F Overcast

