1/25/26: Overcast and Cold at 20.8°F, Wind 14.9 mph, Heavy Snow Earlier Today

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 20.8°F under overcast skies, with a wind blowing at 14.9 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 33.4°F with a strong wind up to 17.3 mph and a 100% chance of precipitation, resulting in a heavy snowfall totaling 1.43 inches. Conditions have been significantly colder than usual, emphasizing the need for warm clothing and careful travel.
Tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 13.1°F with lighter winds up to 10.4 mph. The skies will remain overcast, and there is a negligible chance of precipitation at 1%.
Residents are advised to remain prepared for cold temperatures this evening and ensure all safety measures are taken to handle the icy conditions on the roads.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|33°F
|13°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Monday
|14°F
|4°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|30°F
|3°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|27°F
|12°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|31°F
|12°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|28°F
|13°F
|Fog
|Saturday
|28°F
|9°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
