Sunday, January 25, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/25/26: Overcast and Cold at 20.8°F, Wind 14.9 mph, Heavy Snow Earlier...

1/25/26: Overcast and Cold at 20.8°F, Wind 14.9 mph, Heavy Snow Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
15

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 20.8°F under overcast skies, with a wind blowing at 14.9 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 33.4°F with a strong wind up to 17.3 mph and a 100% chance of precipitation, resulting in a heavy snowfall totaling 1.43 inches. Conditions have been significantly colder than usual, emphasizing the need for warm clothing and careful travel.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 13.1°F with lighter winds up to 10.4 mph. The skies will remain overcast, and there is a negligible chance of precipitation at 1%.

Residents are advised to remain prepared for cold temperatures this evening and ensure all safety measures are taken to handle the icy conditions on the roads.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
13°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 1.43 in
Now
21°F · feels 9°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
5:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 33°F 13°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 14°F 4°F Overcast
Tuesday 30°F 3°F Overcast
Wednesday 27°F 12°F Overcast
Thursday 31°F 12°F Overcast
Friday 28°F 13°F Fog
Saturday 28°F 9°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×