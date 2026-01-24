Saturday, January 24, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning in Rutherford Co., High 27, Low 18.5

1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning in Rutherford Co., High 27, Low 18.5

By
Source Staff
-
0
41
Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch.

* WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

From 2026-01-24T17:49:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee until 6 PM CST Sunday, due to heavy mixed precipitation expected in the area. Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 21.6°F, with a light drizzle and winds at 8.5 mph.

Today has seen a high of 27°F and a low of 18.5°F. Winds reached up to 11.9 mph, and despite the precipitation chance being high at 92%, recorded precipitation has remained at 0 inches thus far. Heavy snowfall is expected to accumulate further as the day progresses.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 22.5°F with lighter winds up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 89%, with dense freezing drizzle anticipated, which may further complicate travel and increase the likelihood of power outages and tree damage.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for possible power disruptions due to the severe weather conditions. Updates will follow as the situation develops.

Today's Details

High
27°F
Low
19°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
0.6 (Low)
Precip
92% chance · 0.63 in
Now
22°F · feels 13°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 27°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 33°F 15°F Freezing rain: heavy
Monday 16°F -0°F Overcast
Tuesday 29°F 1°F Overcast
Wednesday 27°F 8°F Fog
Thursday 29°F 7°F Overcast
Friday 32°F 11°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×