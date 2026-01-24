1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning in Rutherford Co., High 27, Low 18.5

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee until 6 PM CST Sunday, due to heavy mixed precipitation expected in the area. Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 21.6°F, with a light drizzle and winds at 8.5 mph.

Today has seen a high of 27°F and a low of 18.5°F. Winds reached up to 11.9 mph, and despite the precipitation chance being high at 92%, recorded precipitation has remained at 0 inches thus far. Heavy snowfall is expected to accumulate further as the day progresses.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 22.5°F with lighter winds up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 89%, with dense freezing drizzle anticipated, which may further complicate travel and increase the likelihood of power outages and tree damage.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for possible power disruptions due to the severe weather conditions. Updates will follow as the situation develops.

Today's Details High 27°F Low 19°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 92% chance · 0.63 in Now 22°F · feels 13°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 27°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 33°F 15°F Freezing rain: heavy Monday 16°F -0°F Overcast Tuesday 29°F 1°F Overcast Wednesday 27°F 8°F Fog Thursday 29°F 7°F Overcast Friday 32°F 11°F Overcast

