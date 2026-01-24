Saturday, January 24, 2026
1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning for Rutherford, Heavy Mixed Precip Expected

Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations 3 to 6 inches north of I-40 and 1 to 3 inches south of I-40. Ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch.

* WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

From 2026-01-24T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee until 6 PM CST Sunday.

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 17.6°F and a north wind blowing at 10 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

For today, the high will be near 32.9°F with low temperatures early in the morning around 17.8°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 11.9 mph. Snowfall is projected, with accumulations expected to significantly impact the region by the evening. The chance of precipitation today stands at 94%, with an anticipated total of 0.51 inches.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 28.6°F. Lighter winds up to 6.5 mph are expected, accompanied by dense freezing drizzle that raises the precipitation chance to 93%. Travel conditions could deteriorate significantly due to icy surfaces.

The severe winter storm warning highlights potential heavy mixed precipitation, with snow and sleet accumulations ranging from 1 to 6 inches depending on the area, and ice accumulations up to half an inch. This severe weather is likely to cause power outages, damage to trees, and render traveling nearly impossible. Residents are advised to follow safety protocols and travel restrictions.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
18°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
0.6 (Low)
Precip
94% chance · 0.51 in
Now
18°F · feels 7°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 33°F 18°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 42°F 18°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 18°F -4°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 28°F -4°F Overcast
Wednesday 29°F 8°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 22°F 2°F Overcast
Friday 26°F 6°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

×