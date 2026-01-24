1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning for Rutherford, Heavy Mixed Precip Expected

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations 3 to 6 inches north of I-40 and 1 to 3 inches south of I-40. Ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee until 6 PM CST Sunday.

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 17.6°F and a north wind blowing at 10 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

For today, the high will be near 32.9°F with low temperatures early in the morning around 17.8°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 11.9 mph. Snowfall is projected, with accumulations expected to significantly impact the region by the evening. The chance of precipitation today stands at 94%, with an anticipated total of 0.51 inches.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 28.6°F. Lighter winds up to 6.5 mph are expected, accompanied by dense freezing drizzle that raises the precipitation chance to 93%. Travel conditions could deteriorate significantly due to icy surfaces.

The severe winter storm warning highlights potential heavy mixed precipitation, with snow and sleet accumulations ranging from 1 to 6 inches depending on the area, and ice accumulations up to half an inch. This severe weather is likely to cause power outages, damage to trees, and render traveling nearly impossible. Residents are advised to follow safety protocols and travel restrictions.

Today's Details High 33°F Low 18°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 94% chance · 0.51 in Now 18°F · feels 7°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 33°F 18°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 42°F 18°F Snow fall: slight Monday 18°F -4°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 28°F -4°F Overcast Wednesday 29°F 8°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 22°F 2°F Overcast Friday 26°F 6°F Overcast

