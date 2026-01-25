1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm in Rutherford Co., Freezing Rain and 23.9°F

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rutherford County and much of Middle Tennessee until 6 PM CST Sunday. Currently, at 9:30 PM, the local temperature stands at 23.9°F with a light freezing rain falling and winds moving at 5 mph.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 24.6°F with lows of 18.5°F. The area experienced heavy snowfall, and winds reached up to 11.9 mph. Tonight, the weather service forecasts moderate snowfall with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 23.5°F and winds calming to up to 7.1 mph.

This severe winter storm is predicted to bring additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches, with ice accumulations ranging from two-tenths to one-half of an inch. Significant impacts include likely power outages and tree damage. Travel conditions are expected to be nearly impossible.

Residents are urged to follow safety protocols, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay tuned to local weather updates as the situation may rapidly evolve.

Today's Details High 25°F Low 19°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 96% chance · 0.8 in Now 24°F · feels 17°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 25°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 35°F 14°F Freezing rain: heavy Monday 19°F -3°F Overcast Tuesday 29°F -1°F Overcast Wednesday 28°F 14°F Overcast Thursday 24°F 2°F Overcast Friday 33°F 11°F Drizzle: light

