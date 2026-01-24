1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm in Middle TN, Heavy Snow & Ice Continue

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A severe winter storm warning is currently in effect for much of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, until 6 PM CST Sunday. Conditions as of 5:30 PM show light freezing rain with a temperature of 22.6°F and winds at 6.8 mph. Precipitation today reached 0.02 inches.

Earlier today, Rutherford County experienced a high of 25.2°F and a low of 18.5°F, with wind speeds peaking at 11.9 mph. The county saw heavy snowfall and a total precipitation of 0.68 inches, aligning with a 96% chance of precipitation forecasted for the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold around 23°F with continued light freezing rain and wind speeds persisting up to 6.8 mph. There is a high probability of precipitation at 91%.

The severe winter storm alert warns of heavy mixed precipitation continuing, with additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. Residents should prepare for potential power outages and tree damage, and be advised that travel conditions could be nearly impossible due to the severity of the storm.

Today's Details High 25°F Low 19°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 96% chance · 0.68 in Now 23°F · feels 15°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 25°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 32°F 15°F Freezing rain: heavy Monday 16°F -3°F Overcast Tuesday 29°F -1°F Overcast Wednesday 28°F 14°F Fog Thursday 24°F 2°F Overcast Friday 33°F 11°F Drizzle: light

