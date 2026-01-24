Saturday, January 24, 2026
1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm in Middle TN, Heavy Snow & Ice Continue

1/24/26: Severe Winter Storm in Middle TN, Heavy Snow & Ice Continue

Source Staff
Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch.

* WHERE…Much of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

From 2026-01-24T17:49:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A severe winter storm warning is currently in effect for much of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, until 6 PM CST Sunday. Conditions as of 5:30 PM show light freezing rain with a temperature of 22.6°F and winds at 6.8 mph. Precipitation today reached 0.02 inches.

Earlier today, Rutherford County experienced a high of 25.2°F and a low of 18.5°F, with wind speeds peaking at 11.9 mph. The county saw heavy snowfall and a total precipitation of 0.68 inches, aligning with a 96% chance of precipitation forecasted for the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold around 23°F with continued light freezing rain and wind speeds persisting up to 6.8 mph. There is a high probability of precipitation at 91%.

The severe winter storm alert warns of heavy mixed precipitation continuing, with additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. Residents should prepare for potential power outages and tree damage, and be advised that travel conditions could be nearly impossible due to the severity of the storm.

Today's Details

High
25°F
Low
19°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
0.6 (Low)
Precip
96% chance · 0.68 in
Now
23°F · feels 15°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 25°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 32°F 15°F Freezing rain: heavy
Monday 16°F -3°F Overcast
Tuesday 29°F -1°F Overcast
Wednesday 28°F 14°F Fog
Thursday 24°F 2°F Overcast
Friday 33°F 11°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

