Friday, January 23, 2026
Home Weather 1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning in Middle Tennessee, Overcast, 31°F

1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning in Middle Tennessee, Overcast, 31°F

Source Staff
Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to 6 inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and three quarters of an inch.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

From 2026-01-24T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, starting from midnight tonight until 6 PM CST Sunday. The current temperature in Rutherford County at 6:50 AM is 31.5°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 7.9 mph.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39.4°F and drop to a low of 23.2°F tonight. Winds could gust up to 15.7 mph during the day, dropping to 12 mph tonight. Skies are forecasted to clear later in the evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 1% throughout, with no anticipated precipitation today and tonight.

The coming winter storm is forecasted to bring heavy mixed precipitation, with potential snow and sleet accumulations up to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to three quarters of an inch. Residents should prepare for significant impacts including potential power outages and tree damage. Travel conditions could become treacherous or impossible during the storm period. Exercise extreme caution and stay updated on the latest weather developments.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
23°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 39°F 23°F Overcast
Saturday 31°F 19°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 29°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 21°F -8°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 25°F -10°F Overcast
Wednesday 29°F 7°F Fog
Thursday 25°F -0°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

