1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning in Middle Tennessee, Overcast, 31°F

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to 6 inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and three quarters of an inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, starting from midnight tonight until 6 PM CST Sunday. The current temperature in Rutherford County at 6:50 AM is 31.5°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 7.9 mph.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39.4°F and drop to a low of 23.2°F tonight. Winds could gust up to 15.7 mph during the day, dropping to 12 mph tonight. Skies are forecasted to clear later in the evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 1% throughout, with no anticipated precipitation today and tonight.

The coming winter storm is forecasted to bring heavy mixed precipitation, with potential snow and sleet accumulations up to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to three quarters of an inch. Residents should prepare for significant impacts including potential power outages and tree damage. Travel conditions could become treacherous or impossible during the storm period. Exercise extreme caution and stay updated on the latest weather developments.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 23°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 39°F 23°F Overcast Saturday 31°F 19°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 29°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 21°F -8°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 25°F -10°F Overcast Wednesday 29°F 7°F Fog Thursday 25°F -0°F Fog

