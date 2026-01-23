1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning for Rutherford, Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected Tonight

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of between 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight through 6 PM CST Sunday. Heavy mixed precipitation, including 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet and ice accumulation of up to half an inch, are expected.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 33.8°F and winds blowing at 11.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today saw a high temperature of 40.6°F and a low of 22.6°F. Skies were overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 13.2 mph. Conditions remained dry with a 0% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22.6°F with continued clear skies. Wind speeds could reach up to 12.9 mph. Travel conditions are anticipated to deteriorate significantly overnight as the winter storm begins, leading to potentially impossible conditions due to heavy mixed precipitation affecting the area.

Residents are advised to prepare for likely power outages and tree damage due to the ice, and to avoid unnecessary travel. Stay tuned to local weather updates and adhere to all safety guidelines issued by authorities.

Today's Details High 41°F Low 23°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 41°F 23°F Overcast Saturday 28°F 19°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 34°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 20°F -10°F Fog Tuesday 25°F -9°F Overcast Wednesday 30°F 1°F Drizzle: light Thursday 20°F -10°F Fog

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email