1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning for Rutherford, Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected Tonight

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of between 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight through 6 PM CST Sunday. Heavy mixed precipitation, including 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet and ice accumulation of up to half an inch, are expected.
As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 33.8°F and winds blowing at 11.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Today saw a high temperature of 40.6°F and a low of 22.6°F. Skies were overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 13.2 mph. Conditions remained dry with a 0% chance of precipitation.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22.6°F with continued clear skies. Wind speeds could reach up to 12.9 mph. Travel conditions are anticipated to deteriorate significantly overnight as the winter storm begins, leading to potentially impossible conditions due to heavy mixed precipitation affecting the area.
Residents are advised to prepare for likely power outages and tree damage due to the ice, and to avoid unnecessary travel. Stay tuned to local weather updates and adhere to all safety guidelines issued by authorities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|41°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|28°F
|19°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Sunday
|34°F
|15°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Monday
|20°F
|-10°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|25°F
|-9°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|30°F
|1°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|20°F
|-10°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!