Friday, January 23, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning for Rutherford, Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected Tonight

1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning for Rutherford, Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
18
Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of between 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

From 2026-01-24T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight through 6 PM CST Sunday. Heavy mixed precipitation, including 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet and ice accumulation of up to half an inch, are expected.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 33.8°F and winds blowing at 11.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today saw a high temperature of 40.6°F and a low of 22.6°F. Skies were overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 13.2 mph. Conditions remained dry with a 0% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22.6°F with continued clear skies. Wind speeds could reach up to 12.9 mph. Travel conditions are anticipated to deteriorate significantly overnight as the winter storm begins, leading to potentially impossible conditions due to heavy mixed precipitation affecting the area.

Residents are advised to prepare for likely power outages and tree damage due to the ice, and to avoid unnecessary travel. Stay tuned to local weather updates and adhere to all safety guidelines issued by authorities.

Today's Details

High
41°F
Low
23°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 41°F 23°F Overcast
Saturday 28°F 19°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 34°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 20°F -10°F Fog
Tuesday 25°F -9°F Overcast
Wednesday 30°F 1°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 20°F -10°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×