Friday, January 23, 2026
1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Alert in Rutherford, Heavy Mixed Precip Expected Tonight

1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Alert in Rutherford, Heavy Mixed Precip Expected Tonight

Source Staff
Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of between 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

From 2026-01-24T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, starting from midnight tonight until 6 PM CST Sunday. This warning anticipates heavy mixed precipitation, with snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to half an inch. These conditions are likely to cause power outages, tree damage, and may make travel nearly impossible.

Currently, in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 25.5°F and winds at 9.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 40.6°F and dropped to a low of 23.4°F. Winds reached up to 13.2 mph under overcast conditions, with no precipitation occurring throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to remain around the low of 23.4°F with clear skies. Winds may reach up to 12.6 mph. The clear conditions persist, but the incoming severe winter storm from midnight signifies a significant change approaching swiftly. Residents are advised to prepare for the severe conditions forecasted for the upcoming days.

Today's Details

High
41°F
Low
23°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
26°F · feels 15°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 41°F 23°F Overcast
Saturday 30°F 20°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 35°F 15°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 20°F -10°F Overcast
Tuesday 25°F -9°F Overcast
Wednesday 30°F 1°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 20°F -10°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

