1/23/26: Severe Winter Storm Alert in Rutherford, Heavy Mixed Precip Expected Tonight

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of between 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and one half of an inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

Currently, in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 25.5°F and winds at 9.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 40.6°F and dropped to a low of 23.4°F. Winds reached up to 13.2 mph under overcast conditions, with no precipitation occurring throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to remain around the low of 23.4°F with clear skies. Winds may reach up to 12.6 mph. The clear conditions persist, but the incoming severe winter storm from midnight signifies a significant change approaching swiftly. Residents are advised to prepare for the severe conditions forecasted for the upcoming days.

Today's Details High 41°F Low 23°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 26°F · feels 15°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 41°F 23°F Overcast Saturday 30°F 20°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 35°F 15°F Snow fall: slight Monday 20°F -10°F Overcast Tuesday 25°F -9°F Overcast Wednesday 30°F 1°F Drizzle: light Thursday 20°F -10°F Fog

