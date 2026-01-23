1/23/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F with Winds Up to 15 mph in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 39°F and a wind speed of 14.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, the highest temperature reached was 39.9°F, with winds peaking at 15.5 mph. The sky remained overcast throughout the day, although no precipitation occurred and the chance of rain remains at 0%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 22.6°F. The winds will slightly decrease, with maximum speeds of up to 12.6 mph, and the sky will remain clear. Similar to today, there is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear and chilly conditions as they move into the evening.

Today's Details High 40°F Low 23°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 5:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 40°F 23°F Overcast Saturday 28°F 19°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 34°F 16°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 21°F -7°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 24°F -10°F Overcast Wednesday 28°F 15°F Overcast Thursday 20°F 1°F Fog

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email