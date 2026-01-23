Friday, January 23, 2026
Home Weather 1/23/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F with Winds Up to 15...

1/23/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 39°F with Winds Up to 15 mph in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 39°F and a wind speed of 14.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, the highest temperature reached was 39.9°F, with winds peaking at 15.5 mph. The sky remained overcast throughout the day, although no precipitation occurred and the chance of rain remains at 0%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 22.6°F. The winds will slightly decrease, with maximum speeds of up to 12.6 mph, and the sky will remain clear. Similar to today, there is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear and chilly conditions as they move into the evening.

Today's Details

High
40°F
Low
23°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 40°F 23°F Overcast
Saturday 28°F 19°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 34°F 16°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 21°F -7°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 24°F -10°F Overcast
Wednesday 28°F 15°F Overcast
Thursday 20°F 1°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

