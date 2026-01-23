1/22/26: Overcast Evening at 32°F, Severe Winter Storm Warning Ahead

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one quarter inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rutherford County from midnight Friday Night until 6 PM CST Sunday. Currently, at 9:30 PM, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 32.2°F. Winds are light at 4.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 45.9°F with a low of 31.8°F. Conditions remained foggy with very little wind, reaching up to 7.1 mph. No precipitation occurred, and the chance of any was zero percent.

Tonight, the sky will clear, and temperatures are expected to remain steady, with lows around 31.8°F. Winds will continue at up to 7.1 mph, and the probability of precipitation will remain at zero percent.

Residents should prepare for the incoming severe winter storm, expected to bring heavy mixed precipitation, with total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to a quarter inch. The storm will likely cause power outages and tree damage, making travel very difficult or impossible.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 32°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 25°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 5:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 46°F 32°F Fog Friday 39°F 23°F Overcast Saturday 28°F 19°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 31°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 20°F -3°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 26°F -5°F Overcast Wednesday 31°F 13°F Overcast

