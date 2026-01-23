Thursday, January 22, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/22/26: Overcast Evening at 32°F, Severe Winter Storm Warning Ahead

1/22/26: Overcast Evening at 32°F, Severe Winter Storm Warning Ahead

By
Source Staff
-
0
29
Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one quarter inch.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

From 2026-01-24T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rutherford County from midnight Friday Night until 6 PM CST Sunday. Currently, at 9:30 PM, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 32.2°F. Winds are light at 4.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 45.9°F with a low of 31.8°F. Conditions remained foggy with very little wind, reaching up to 7.1 mph. No precipitation occurred, and the chance of any was zero percent.

Tonight, the sky will clear, and temperatures are expected to remain steady, with lows around 31.8°F. Winds will continue at up to 7.1 mph, and the probability of precipitation will remain at zero percent.

Residents should prepare for the incoming severe winter storm, expected to bring heavy mixed precipitation, with total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to a quarter inch. The storm will likely cause power outages and tree damage, making travel very difficult or impossible.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
32°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 25°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
5:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 46°F 32°F Fog
Friday 39°F 23°F Overcast
Saturday 28°F 19°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 31°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 20°F -3°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 26°F -5°F Overcast
Wednesday 31°F 13°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×