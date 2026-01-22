1/22/26: Mainly Clear in Rutherford, 38°F; Severe Winter Storm Warning Ahead

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one quarter inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, from midnight Friday until 6 PM CST Sunday. Heavy mixed precipitation is anticipated, with snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one quarter inch. This severe weather event may lead to power outages, tree damage, and potentially impossible travel conditions.

As of 5:30 PM local time in Rutherford County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 37.8°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 45.9°F and dipped to a low of 31.6°F. The wind peaked at just under 6 mph, and there was no precipitation, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with temperatures expected to be around the same low as today at 31.6°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, up to 5.5 mph, with no precipitation expected. However, residents should prepare for the incoming severe weather conditions as outlined in the winter storm warning.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 32°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 5:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 46°F 32°F Fog Friday 37°F 24°F Overcast Saturday 26°F 20°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 28°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 22°F -2°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 26°F -7°F Overcast Wednesday 31°F 12°F Overcast

