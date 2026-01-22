Thursday, January 22, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/22/26: Clear Skies and Mid-40s in Rutherford County

1/22/26: Clear Skies and Mid-40s in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
37

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are calm with a clear sky. The temperature stands at 44.6°F with a gentle breeze blowing at 5.8 mph. No precipitation is currently being reported.

Today, the local high reached a near 44.8°F after a low of 31.8°F in the early hours. The wind was relatively mild throughout the day, peaking at 6.5 mph. The sky remained clear, with no precipitation recorded, and the chances of any rainfall remain at zero percent.

Moving into the night, the clear conditions are expected to continue with the temperature dropping to a low of 31.8°F. The wind will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 4.8 mph. The weather is set to remain stable with no significant changes anticipated.

Overall, it is an ideal day for outdoor activities in Rutherford County, with clear skies and mild conditions into the evening.

Today's Details

High
45°F
Low
32°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
45°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
5:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 45°F 32°F Fog
Friday 37°F 24°F Overcast
Saturday 26°F 20°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 28°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 22°F -2°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 26°F -7°F Overcast
Wednesday 31°F 12°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×