1/22/26: Clear Skies and Mid-40s in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are calm with a clear sky. The temperature stands at 44.6°F with a gentle breeze blowing at 5.8 mph. No precipitation is currently being reported.
Today, the local high reached a near 44.8°F after a low of 31.8°F in the early hours. The wind was relatively mild throughout the day, peaking at 6.5 mph. The sky remained clear, with no precipitation recorded, and the chances of any rainfall remain at zero percent.
Moving into the night, the clear conditions are expected to continue with the temperature dropping to a low of 31.8°F. The wind will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 4.8 mph. The weather is set to remain stable with no significant changes anticipated.
Overall, it is an ideal day for outdoor activities in Rutherford County, with clear skies and mild conditions into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|45°F
|32°F
|Fog
|Friday
|37°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|26°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Sunday
|28°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Monday
|22°F
|-2°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|26°F
|-7°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|31°F
|12°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!