1/22/26: Clear Skies and Mid-40s in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are calm with a clear sky. The temperature stands at 44.6°F with a gentle breeze blowing at 5.8 mph. No precipitation is currently being reported.

Today, the local high reached a near 44.8°F after a low of 31.8°F in the early hours. The wind was relatively mild throughout the day, peaking at 6.5 mph. The sky remained clear, with no precipitation recorded, and the chances of any rainfall remain at zero percent.

Moving into the night, the clear conditions are expected to continue with the temperature dropping to a low of 31.8°F. The wind will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 4.8 mph. The weather is set to remain stable with no significant changes anticipated.

Overall, it is an ideal day for outdoor activities in Rutherford County, with clear skies and mild conditions into the evening.

Today's Details High 45°F Low 32°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 5:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 45°F 32°F Fog Friday 37°F 24°F Overcast Saturday 26°F 20°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 28°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 22°F -2°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 26°F -7°F Overcast Wednesday 31°F 12°F Overcast

