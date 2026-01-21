Wednesday, January 21, 2026
1/21/26: Overcast and Chilly at 49.6, Moderate Rain Earlier, Light Winds Now

1/21/26: Overcast and Chilly at 49.6, Moderate Rain Earlier, Light Winds Now

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 49.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 6.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed up to this point.

Today’s temperature has reached a high near 52°F with moderate rain expected, as the chance of precipitation stands at 76%. A total of 0.32 inches of rain is anticipated by the end of the day. Although earlier winds peaked at 17.8 mph, they have since decreased.

Tonight, residents can expect the temperature to drop to a low of around 44.8°F. The likelihood of precipitation decreases slightly to 45%, with continued overcast conditions and calmer winds, not exceeding 5.5 mph.

Please be prepared for the changing weather conditions and plan any outdoor activities with the forecast in mind, taking necessary precautions to stay dry and warm.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
28°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
76% chance · 0.32 in
Now
50°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
5:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 52°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 38°F 22°F Overcast
Saturday 24°F 21°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 28°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 22°F -5°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 30°F -8°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

