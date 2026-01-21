1/21/26: Overcast and Chilly at 49.6, Moderate Rain Earlier, Light Winds Now

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 49.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 6.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed up to this point.

Today’s temperature has reached a high near 52°F with moderate rain expected, as the chance of precipitation stands at 76%. A total of 0.32 inches of rain is anticipated by the end of the day. Although earlier winds peaked at 17.8 mph, they have since decreased.

Tonight, residents can expect the temperature to drop to a low of around 44.8°F. The likelihood of precipitation decreases slightly to 45%, with continued overcast conditions and calmer winds, not exceeding 5.5 mph.

Please be prepared for the changing weather conditions and plan any outdoor activities with the forecast in mind, taking necessary precautions to stay dry and warm.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 28°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 76% chance · 0.32 in Now 50°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 5:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 52°F 28°F Rain: moderate Thursday 45°F 31°F Overcast Friday 38°F 22°F Overcast Saturday 24°F 21°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 28°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 22°F -5°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 30°F -8°F Overcast

