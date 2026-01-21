1/21/26: Overcast and Chilly at 49.6, Moderate Rain Earlier, Light Winds Now

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 49.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 6.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed up to this point.
Today’s temperature has reached a high near 52°F with moderate rain expected, as the chance of precipitation stands at 76%. A total of 0.32 inches of rain is anticipated by the end of the day. Although earlier winds peaked at 17.8 mph, they have since decreased.
Tonight, residents can expect the temperature to drop to a low of around 44.8°F. The likelihood of precipitation decreases slightly to 45%, with continued overcast conditions and calmer winds, not exceeding 5.5 mph.
Please be prepared for the changing weather conditions and plan any outdoor activities with the forecast in mind, taking necessary precautions to stay dry and warm.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|52°F
|28°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|38°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|24°F
|21°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Sunday
|28°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Monday
|22°F
|-5°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|30°F
|-8°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
