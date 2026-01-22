Wednesday, January 21, 2026
1/21/26: Moderate Winter Storm Watch, Overcast, Evening Temp 44°F

1/21/26: Moderate Winter Storm Watch, Overcast, Evening Temp 44°F

Source Staff
Winter Storm Watch

* WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations are favored for areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favored for areas south of Interstate 40.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

From 2026-01-24T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from Friday evening, January 24, 2026, through Sunday afternoon, January 26, 2026. Residents should prepare for potential heavy snow and ice, with snow accumulations possibly exceeding 6 inches and ice over half an inch.

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 44.1°F with overcast skies and a moderate breeze moving at 6.5 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52°F and a low of 27.5°F. Winds peaked at up to 17.8 mph with slight rain contributing to a total precipitation of 0.24 inches throughout the day. The likelihood of precipitation was at 90%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to dip to a low of 43°F. Winds will continue at a reduced pace of up to 8.6 mph. There’s a 40% chance of moderate drizzle, shaping a damp and cooler night ahead. Residents should stay informed and consider precautionary measures as the winter storm approaches.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
28°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
90% chance · 0.24 in
Now
44°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
5:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 52°F 28°F Rain: slight
Thursday 44°F 31°F Fog
Friday 40°F 21°F Overcast
Saturday 24°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 22°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 25°F -7°F Overcast
Tuesday 33°F 3°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

