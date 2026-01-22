1/21/26: Moderate Winter Storm Watch, Overcast, Evening Temp 44°F

Winter Storm Watch * WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations are favored for areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favored for areas south of Interstate 40. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from Friday evening, January 24, 2026, through Sunday afternoon, January 26, 2026. Residents should prepare for potential heavy snow and ice, with snow accumulations possibly exceeding 6 inches and ice over half an inch.

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 44.1°F with overcast skies and a moderate breeze moving at 6.5 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52°F and a low of 27.5°F. Winds peaked at up to 17.8 mph with slight rain contributing to a total precipitation of 0.24 inches throughout the day. The likelihood of precipitation was at 90%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to dip to a low of 43°F. Winds will continue at a reduced pace of up to 8.6 mph. There’s a 40% chance of moderate drizzle, shaping a damp and cooler night ahead. Residents should stay informed and consider precautionary measures as the winter storm approaches.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 28°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 90% chance · 0.24 in Now 44°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 5:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 52°F 28°F Rain: slight Thursday 44°F 31°F Fog Friday 40°F 21°F Overcast Saturday 24°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 22°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 25°F -7°F Overcast Tuesday 33°F 3°F Overcast

