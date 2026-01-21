1/21/26: Moderate Winter Storm Watch in Rutherford, Overcast and 43°F

Winter Storm Watch * WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations are favored for areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favored for areas south of Interstate 40. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon, with potential heavy snow and ice.

Currently in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 43.3°F and a wind speed of 5.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 52°F with winds peaking at 17.8 mph. Although there was a 90% chance of precipitation, only 0.2 inches of slight rain were recorded. Tonight, the temperature is expected to lower slightly to 43.5°F. Wind speeds will remain gentle up to 5.7 mph, with a 50% chance of further precipitation under persistent overcast skies.

Residents should prepare for the upcoming winter storm, which could bring more than 6 inches of snow, especially north of Interstate 40, and significant ice accumulations, likely south of Interstate 40. These conditions are expected to cause disruptions including power outages. Please stay updated on weather advisories and plan accordingly.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 28°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 90% chance · 0.2 in Now 43°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 5:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 52°F 28°F Rain: slight Thursday 44°F 31°F Overcast Friday 37°F 21°F Overcast Saturday 24°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 22°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 25°F -7°F Overcast Tuesday 33°F 3°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email