Wednesday, January 21, 2026
1/21/26: Moderate Winter Storm Watch in Rutherford, Overcast and 43°F

Winter Storm Watch

* WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations over half an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations are favored for areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favored for areas south of Interstate 40.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

From 2026-01-24T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon, with potential heavy snow and ice.

Currently in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 43.3°F and a wind speed of 5.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 52°F with winds peaking at 17.8 mph. Although there was a 90% chance of precipitation, only 0.2 inches of slight rain were recorded. Tonight, the temperature is expected to lower slightly to 43.5°F. Wind speeds will remain gentle up to 5.7 mph, with a 50% chance of further precipitation under persistent overcast skies.

Residents should prepare for the upcoming winter storm, which could bring more than 6 inches of snow, especially north of Interstate 40, and significant ice accumulations, likely south of Interstate 40. These conditions are expected to cause disruptions including power outages. Please stay updated on weather advisories and plan accordingly.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
28°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
90% chance · 0.2 in
Now
43°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
5:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 52°F 28°F Rain: slight
Thursday 44°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 37°F 21°F Overcast
Saturday 24°F 19°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 22°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 25°F -7°F Overcast
Tuesday 33°F 3°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

