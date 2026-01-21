Wednesday, January 21, 2026
1/21/26: Moderate Winter Storm Watch in Rutherford, Clear Morning, High 54

Winter Storm Watch

* WHAT…Heavy snow and ice possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Highest snow accumulations likely favors areas north of Interstate 40 with highest ice accumulations favoring areas south of Interstate 40.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

From 2026-01-24T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon, with potential heavy snow and significant ice accumulations expected.

In Rutherford County, the current morning conditions are clear with a temperature of 35.4°F and winds blowing at 14.5 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment. Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 54.1°F and a low of 27.5°F. Winds could reach up to 19.1 mph, and there is a significant chance of precipitation at 78%, with light rain expected to total around 0.27 inches.

Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 46.2°F with lighter winds at up to 7.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 65%, with dense drizzle expected during the night.

Residents should prepare for the upcoming severe weather conditions as outlined in the Winter Storm Watch, including potential power outages and travel disruptions due to heavy snow north of Interstate 40 and significant ice accumulations south of Interstate 40.

Today's Details

High
54°F
Low
28°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
78% chance · 0.27 in
Now
35°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
5:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 54°F 28°F Rain: slight
Thursday 45°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 35°F 22°F Overcast
Saturday 24°F 17°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 26°F 16°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 21°F -14°F Overcast
Tuesday 24°F -19°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

