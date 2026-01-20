Tuesday, January 20, 2026
1/20/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 15°F, High Expected at 38°F

1/20/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 15°F, High Expected at 38°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 14.7°F with a light wind blowing at 1.9 mph. There is no precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 38.1°F and a low of 14.5°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 6.1 mph. The sky will remain clear throughout the day, and there is no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 25.3°F. The wind will continue at speeds up to 6.1 mph, and the sky will remain clear with no precipitation expected.

Residents should dress warmly to cope with the low temperatures, especially in the early morning and late evening.

Today's Details

High
38°F
Low
15°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
15°F · feels 8°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
5:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 38°F 15°F Clear sky
Wednesday 45°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Friday 37°F 21°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 22°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 25°F 8°F Snow fall: moderate
Monday 21°F -12°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

