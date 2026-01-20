1/20/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 15°F, High Expected at 38°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 14.7°F with a light wind blowing at 1.9 mph. There is no precipitation, and the sky is clear.
Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 38.1°F and a low of 14.5°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 6.1 mph. The sky will remain clear throughout the day, and there is no chance of precipitation.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 25.3°F. The wind will continue at speeds up to 6.1 mph, and the sky will remain clear with no precipitation expected.
Residents should dress warmly to cope with the low temperatures, especially in the early morning and late evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|38°F
|15°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|45°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|49°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|37°F
|21°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|22°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Sunday
|25°F
|8°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Monday
|21°F
|-12°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
