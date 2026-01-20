1/20/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 36.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 36.5°F and a light breeze blowing at 3.2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Today’s high temperature reached near 36.9°F with a low early this morning of 13.8°F. Winds throughout the day were mild, peaking at 6.2 mph. The sky remained clear, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, we can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of around 25.7°F. The winds will continue at speeds up to 6.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Residents can enjoy the calm and clear weather without any weather-related disruptions as there are currently no official weather alerts in effect.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 14°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 24% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 5:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 14°F Clear sky Wednesday 51°F 27°F Rain: slight Thursday 48°F 33°F Overcast Friday 35°F 20°F Overcast Saturday 22°F 19°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 30°F 22°F Snow fall: moderate Monday 28°F 13°F Overcast

