1/20/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 36.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 36.5°F and a light breeze blowing at 3.2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Today’s high temperature reached near 36.9°F with a low early this morning of 13.8°F. Winds throughout the day were mild, peaking at 6.2 mph. The sky remained clear, and there was no precipitation.
Tonight, we can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of around 25.7°F. The winds will continue at speeds up to 6.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected.
Residents can enjoy the calm and clear weather without any weather-related disruptions as there are currently no official weather alerts in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|37°F
|14°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|51°F
|27°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|48°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|35°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|22°F
|19°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Sunday
|30°F
|22°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Monday
|28°F
|13°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!