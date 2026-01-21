1/20/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 26°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.1°F. Winds are light at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 37.4°F and a low of 13.8°F, with similar clear sky conditions throughout the day. Winds reached up to 6 mph, and there was no precipitation.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to dip slightly to a low of 25.9°F. The wind will continue to blow at speeds up to 6 mph. Skies are expected to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

Overall, local residents can expect calm and chilly weather conditions to continue into the early morning hours without any disruptions from adverse weather events.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 14°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 26°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 5:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 14°F Clear sky Wednesday 54°F 27°F Rain: moderate Thursday 47°F 34°F Overcast Friday 37°F 20°F Snow fall: moderate Saturday 21°F 16°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 24°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 23°F -7°F Overcast

