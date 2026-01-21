Tuesday, January 20, 2026
1/20/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 26°F in Rutherford County Tonight

1/20/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 26°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.1°F. Winds are light at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 37.4°F and a low of 13.8°F, with similar clear sky conditions throughout the day. Winds reached up to 6 mph, and there was no precipitation.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to dip slightly to a low of 25.9°F. The wind will continue to blow at speeds up to 6 mph. Skies are expected to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

Overall, local residents can expect calm and chilly weather conditions to continue into the early morning hours without any disruptions from adverse weather events.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
14°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
26°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
5:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 14°F Clear sky
Wednesday 54°F 27°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 47°F 34°F Overcast
Friday 37°F 20°F Snow fall: moderate
Saturday 21°F 16°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 24°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 23°F -7°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

