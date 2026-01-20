Tuesday, January 20, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/20/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 33

1/20/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 33

By
Source Staff
-
0
2

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather shows a clear sky with a temperature of 32.7°F and winds at 4.4 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 37.4°F and a low of 13.8°F. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with wind speeds peaking at 6 mph.

Tonight, the forecast predicts continued clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 25.7°F. Wind speeds will continue at a similar pace, up to 6 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect another calm and cold night ahead, suitable for typical evening activities in the area.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
14°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
5:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 14°F Clear sky
Wednesday 51°F 27°F Rain: slight
Thursday 48°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 37°F 20°F Snow fall: moderate
Saturday 21°F 16°F Snow fall: heavy
Sunday 24°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 23°F -7°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×