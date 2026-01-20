1/20/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 33

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather shows a clear sky with a temperature of 32.7°F and winds at 4.4 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 37.4°F and a low of 13.8°F. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with wind speeds peaking at 6 mph.

Tonight, the forecast predicts continued clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 25.7°F. Wind speeds will continue at a similar pace, up to 6 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect another calm and cold night ahead, suitable for typical evening activities in the area.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 14°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 5:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 14°F Clear sky Wednesday 51°F 27°F Rain: slight Thursday 48°F 33°F Overcast Friday 37°F 20°F Snow fall: moderate Saturday 21°F 16°F Snow fall: heavy Sunday 24°F 15°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 23°F -7°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

