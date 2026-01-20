1/20/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 33

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather shows a clear sky with a temperature of 32.7°F and winds at 4.4 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 37.4°F and a low of 13.8°F. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with wind speeds peaking at 6 mph.
Tonight, the forecast predicts continued clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 25.7°F. Wind speeds will continue at a similar pace, up to 6 mph, with no precipitation expected.
Residents can expect another calm and cold night ahead, suitable for typical evening activities in the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|37°F
|14°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|51°F
|27°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|48°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|37°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Saturday
|21°F
|16°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Sunday
|24°F
|15°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Monday
|23°F
|-7°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!