1/2/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 38°F With Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 38.3°F with overcast skies and a light breeze moving at 5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 62.2°F with a low later reaching 37.9°F. Winds will be relatively mild throughout the day, peaking at around 7.5 mph. There is a moderate chance of precipitation at 48%, with an estimated rainfall total of 0.18 inches, primarily manifesting as dense drizzle.
Tonight, the cloud cover will continue, with temperatures modestly warmer at a low of 47.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maxing out at around 4.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation will remain steady at 48%.
Residents should prepare for damp conditions today and carry appropriate rain gear when heading outdoors.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|62°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|50°F
|36°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|47°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|68°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
