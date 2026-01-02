1/2/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 38°F With Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 38.3°F with overcast skies and a light breeze moving at 5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 62.2°F with a low later reaching 37.9°F. Winds will be relatively mild throughout the day, peaking at around 7.5 mph. There is a moderate chance of precipitation at 48%, with an estimated rainfall total of 0.18 inches, primarily manifesting as dense drizzle.

Tonight, the cloud cover will continue, with temperatures modestly warmer at a low of 47.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maxing out at around 4.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation will remain steady at 48%.

Residents should prepare for damp conditions today and carry appropriate rain gear when heading outdoors.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 38°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 48% chance · 0.18 in Now 38°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 62°F 38°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 50°F 36°F Rain: moderate Sunday 47°F 30°F Overcast Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 46°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 57°F Drizzle: light Thursday 68°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

