1/2/26: Overcast Evening with Mild Drizzle, Highs Peaked at 58, Now 52

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 51.6°F. Winds are light at 3.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 58.3°F and dropped to a low of 38.7°F. There was a moderate drizzle noted, despite the precipitation chance standing at 35% and a total recorded precipitation of 0.08 inches. Wind speeds reached up to 5.8 mph.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 44.4°F. Wind speeds will remain steady at up to 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 35%, suggesting potential for light rain or drizzle as the evening progresses.
The forecast does not include any official weather warnings for the area. Residents should anticipate a generally quiet night with mild winds and a possible continuation of the day’s light drizzle.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|58°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|54°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|46°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!