1/2/26: Overcast Evening with Mild Drizzle, Highs Peaked at 58, Now 52

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 51.6°F. Winds are light at 3.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 58.3°F and dropped to a low of 38.7°F. There was a moderate drizzle noted, despite the precipitation chance standing at 35% and a total recorded precipitation of 0.08 inches. Wind speeds reached up to 5.8 mph.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 44.4°F. Wind speeds will remain steady at up to 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 35%, suggesting potential for light rain or drizzle as the evening progresses.

The forecast does not include any official weather warnings for the area. Residents should anticipate a generally quiet night with mild winds and a possible continuation of the day’s light drizzle.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 58°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 54°F 36°F Overcast Sunday 46°F 25°F Overcast Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 55°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 55°F Overcast

