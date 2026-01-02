1/2/26: Overcast Evening with Mild Drizzle, Highs Peaked at 58, Now 52

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 51.6°F. Winds are light at 3.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 58.3°F and dropped to a low of 38.7°F. There was a moderate drizzle noted, despite the precipitation chance standing at 35% and a total recorded precipitation of 0.08 inches. Wind speeds reached up to 5.8 mph.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 44.4°F. Wind speeds will remain steady at up to 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 35%, suggesting potential for light rain or drizzle as the evening progresses.

The forecast does not include any official weather warnings for the area. Residents should anticipate a generally quiet night with mild winds and a possible continuation of the day’s light drizzle.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
39°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
35% chance · 0.08 in
Now
52°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 58°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 54°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 46°F 25°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 55°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

