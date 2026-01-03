1/2/26: Overcast Evening with Dense Drizzle, Cooling to 44.6°F Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 46.8°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 6 mph. There is no current precipitation.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 58.3°F with conditions remaining cloudy throughout the day. Minimum temperatures dropped to 38.7°F. The wind peaked at 6.6 mph, and despite a 47% chance of precipitation, only 0.05 inches of drizzle was recorded.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 44.6°F. The wind speed will maintain at up to 6.6 mph. Similar to today, the chance of precipitation remains at 47%, with dense drizzle anticipated. Residents should anticipate similar conditions and plan for a cool, damp night.
No official weather alerts are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents and visitors should continue to monitor local forecasts for any updates regarding the weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|58°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|51°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|46°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|57°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|68°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|71°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!