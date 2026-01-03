1/2/26: Overcast Evening with Dense Drizzle, Cooling to 44.6°F Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 46.8°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 6 mph. There is no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 58.3°F with conditions remaining cloudy throughout the day. Minimum temperatures dropped to 38.7°F. The wind peaked at 6.6 mph, and despite a 47% chance of precipitation, only 0.05 inches of drizzle was recorded.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 44.6°F. The wind speed will maintain at up to 6.6 mph. Similar to today, the chance of precipitation remains at 47%, with dense drizzle anticipated. Residents should anticipate similar conditions and plan for a cool, damp night.

No official weather alerts are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents and visitors should continue to monitor local forecasts for any updates regarding the weather conditions.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 39°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 47% chance · 0.05 in Now 47°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 58°F 39°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 51°F 35°F Drizzle: light Sunday 46°F 29°F Overcast Monday 57°F 37°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 68°F 56°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email