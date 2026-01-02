1/2/26: Overcast and Mild at 59.5°F, Light Evening Drizzle Expected in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. The wind is blowing at a mild pace of 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the high reached 59°F with a low expected to drop to 38.7°F later tonight. The wind chill factor due to winds up to 6.3 mph may make the air feel slightly colder. There is a light drizzle mentioned, with the total precipitation remaining at 0 inches and a 39% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to lower to around 45°F. Conditions will remain overcast with similar wind speeds up to 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at 39%, although no significant rainfall is anticipated.

Weather conditions are expected to maintain this pattern without any severe changes or weather warnings issued for the area. Residents should plan for a consistent mild and slightly wet evening as the temperatures gradually decrease throughout the night.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 39°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 39% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 59°F 39°F Drizzle: light Saturday 54°F 36°F Drizzle: light Sunday 46°F 25°F Overcast Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 55°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 55°F Overcast

