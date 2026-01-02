1/2/26: Overcast and Mild at 59.5°F, Light Evening Drizzle Expected in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. The wind is blowing at a mild pace of 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today, the high reached 59°F with a low expected to drop to 38.7°F later tonight. The wind chill factor due to winds up to 6.3 mph may make the air feel slightly colder. There is a light drizzle mentioned, with the total precipitation remaining at 0 inches and a 39% chance of precipitation throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to lower to around 45°F. Conditions will remain overcast with similar wind speeds up to 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at 39%, although no significant rainfall is anticipated.
Weather conditions are expected to maintain this pattern without any severe changes or weather warnings issued for the area. Residents should plan for a consistent mild and slightly wet evening as the temperatures gradually decrease throughout the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|59°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|54°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|46°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!