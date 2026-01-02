1/2/26: Overcast and Mild at 59.5°F, Light Evening Drizzle Expected in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. The wind is blowing at a mild pace of 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the high reached 59°F with a low expected to drop to 38.7°F later tonight. The wind chill factor due to winds up to 6.3 mph may make the air feel slightly colder. There is a light drizzle mentioned, with the total precipitation remaining at 0 inches and a 39% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to lower to around 45°F. Conditions will remain overcast with similar wind speeds up to 6.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at 39%, although no significant rainfall is anticipated.

Weather conditions are expected to maintain this pattern without any severe changes or weather warnings issued for the area. Residents should plan for a consistent mild and slightly wet evening as the temperatures gradually decrease throughout the night.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
39°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
39% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 59°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 54°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 46°F 25°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 55°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

