1/19/26: Mainly Clear Evening, Day High 40.3, Cooling to 22.8 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 32.4°F. Wind speeds are mild at 4.8 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, the high reached 40.3°F while the temperature dropped to a low of 22.8°F earlier in the day. Winds peaked at 9.8 mph and conditions remained overcast throughout the day with a zero percent chance of precipitation.
Tonight, skies are expected to stay mainly clear with a low again hitting 22.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.2 mph, maintaining a calm and chilly night ahead with no precipitation expected.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|40°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|38°F
|16°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|49°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|48°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|38°F
|22°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|28°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Sunday
|28°F
|14°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
