1/19/26: Mainly Clear Evening, Day High 40.3, Cooling to 22.8 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 32.4°F. Wind speeds are mild at 4.8 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high reached 40.3°F while the temperature dropped to a low of 22.8°F earlier in the day. Winds peaked at 9.8 mph and conditions remained overcast throughout the day with a zero percent chance of precipitation.

Tonight, skies are expected to stay mainly clear with a low again hitting 22.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.2 mph, maintaining a calm and chilly night ahead with no precipitation expected.

Today's Details High 40°F Low 23°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 40°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 38°F 16°F Clear sky Wednesday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 48°F 39°F Drizzle: light Friday 38°F 22°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 28°F 20°F Snow fall: slight Sunday 28°F 14°F Snow fall: slight

