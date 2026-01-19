1/19/26: Mainly Clear and Chilly at 40°F, No Rain Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a temperature of 40.1°F and winds blowing at 10.7 mph, with clear skies and no precipitation recorded. The day’s maximum temperature was near 40.3°F, while the minimum temperature dipped to 22.6°F.

The outlook for tonight predicts conditions will remain mostly overcast with temperatures expected to fall to a low of 22.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to slightly decrease, averaging around 10.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight, maintaining dry conditions.

The weather today and tonight does not include any official weather warnings or advisories for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a continuation of cold but stable weather conditions into the night with no significant changes.

Today's Details High 40°F Low 23°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 40°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 38°F 16°F Clear sky Wednesday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 50°F 40°F Drizzle: light Friday 39°F 21°F Overcast Saturday 22°F 17°F Snow fall: slight Sunday 28°F 12°F Overcast

