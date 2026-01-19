Monday, January 19, 2026
1/19/26: Mainly Clear and Chilly at 40°F, No Rain Expected

1/19/26: Mainly Clear and Chilly at 40°F, No Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
21

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a temperature of 40.1°F and winds blowing at 10.7 mph, with clear skies and no precipitation recorded. The day’s maximum temperature was near 40.3°F, while the minimum temperature dipped to 22.6°F.

The outlook for tonight predicts conditions will remain mostly overcast with temperatures expected to fall to a low of 22.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to slightly decrease, averaging around 10.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight, maintaining dry conditions.

The weather today and tonight does not include any official weather warnings or advisories for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a continuation of cold but stable weather conditions into the night with no significant changes.

Today's Details

High
40°F
Low
23°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 40°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 38°F 16°F Clear sky
Wednesday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 50°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Friday 39°F 21°F Overcast
Saturday 22°F 17°F Snow fall: slight
Sunday 28°F 12°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

