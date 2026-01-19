1/19/26: Mainly Clear and Chilly at 40°F, No Rain Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a temperature of 40.1°F and winds blowing at 10.7 mph, with clear skies and no precipitation recorded. The day’s maximum temperature was near 40.3°F, while the minimum temperature dipped to 22.6°F.
The outlook for tonight predicts conditions will remain mostly overcast with temperatures expected to fall to a low of 22.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to slightly decrease, averaging around 10.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight, maintaining dry conditions.
The weather today and tonight does not include any official weather warnings or advisories for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a continuation of cold but stable weather conditions into the night with no significant changes.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|40°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|38°F
|16°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|49°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|50°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|39°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|22°F
|17°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Sunday
|28°F
|12°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
