1/19/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 26°F, Rising to 39°F Later Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 25.9°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle pace of 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s weather in Rutherford County will remain overcast despite the clear morning, with a predicted high of 39.2°F and a low of 22.1°F. Winds could reach up to 13.6 mph though no precipitation is expected, keeping the chance of rain at 0%.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22.1°F. The wind will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 8 mph predicted.

Overall, Rutherford County will experience a cooler day with consistent overcast skies but no significant changes or adverse weather conditions.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 22°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 26°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 39°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 14°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 27°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 50°F 33°F Drizzle: light Friday 34°F 22°F Overcast Saturday 21°F 18°F Snow fall: slight Sunday 32°F 14°F Overcast

