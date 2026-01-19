Monday, January 19, 2026
Weather 1/19/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 26°F, Rising to 39°F Later Today

1/19/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 26°F, Rising to 39°F Later Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
20

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 25.9°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle pace of 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s weather in Rutherford County will remain overcast despite the clear morning, with a predicted high of 39.2°F and a low of 22.1°F. Winds could reach up to 13.6 mph though no precipitation is expected, keeping the chance of rain at 0%.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22.1°F. The wind will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 8 mph predicted.

Overall, Rutherford County will experience a cooler day with consistent overcast skies but no significant changes or adverse weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
22°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
26°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 39°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 37°F 14°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 27°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 50°F 33°F Drizzle: light
Friday 34°F 22°F Overcast
Saturday 21°F 18°F Snow fall: slight
Sunday 32°F 14°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

