1/19/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 26°F, Rising to 39°F Later Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 25.9°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle pace of 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.
Today’s weather in Rutherford County will remain overcast despite the clear morning, with a predicted high of 39.2°F and a low of 22.1°F. Winds could reach up to 13.6 mph though no precipitation is expected, keeping the chance of rain at 0%.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22.1°F. The wind will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 8 mph predicted.
Overall, Rutherford County will experience a cooler day with consistent overcast skies but no significant changes or adverse weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|39°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|37°F
|14°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|48°F
|27°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|50°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|34°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|21°F
|18°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Sunday
|32°F
|14°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
