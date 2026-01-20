Monday, January 19, 2026
1/19/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 24°F Tonight in Rutherford County

1/19/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 24°F Tonight in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 24.1°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze flowing at 5.3 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 40.3°F with overcast skies, though no precipitation was recorded. The wind peaked at 9.8 mph. Tonight, the clear conditions will give way to partial cloudiness, with temperatures expected to drop to an overnight low of 23.4°F. The winds will slightly decrease, reaching speeds of up to 8.8 mph.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern is expected to maintain the same general conditions with minimal wind and no precipitation forecasted for the immediate future. Residents can plan for continued cold temperatures overnight and into the early morning.

Today's Details

High
40°F
Low
23°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
24°F · feels 16°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 40°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 38°F 17°F Clear sky
Wednesday 49°F 27°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 48°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Friday 38°F 22°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 28°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Sunday 28°F 14°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

