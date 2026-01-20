1/19/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 24°F Tonight in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 24.1°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze flowing at 5.3 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 40.3°F with overcast skies, though no precipitation was recorded. The wind peaked at 9.8 mph. Tonight, the clear conditions will give way to partial cloudiness, with temperatures expected to drop to an overnight low of 23.4°F. The winds will slightly decrease, reaching speeds of up to 8.8 mph.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern is expected to maintain the same general conditions with minimal wind and no precipitation forecasted for the immediate future. Residents can plan for continued cold temperatures overnight and into the early morning.

Today's Details High 40°F Low 23°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 24°F · feels 16°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 40°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 38°F 17°F Clear sky Wednesday 49°F 27°F Drizzle: light Thursday 48°F 39°F Drizzle: light Friday 38°F 22°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 28°F 20°F Snow fall: slight Sunday 28°F 14°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email