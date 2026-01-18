Sunday, January 18, 2026
1/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 32°F in Rutherford County

1/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 32°F in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
60

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.2°F. Winds are mild at 5.7 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s highest recorded temperature was 32.5°F with winds reaching up to 7.5 mph. Conditions remained clear, reflecting a mild and dry day without precipitation. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 29.3°F with continued clear skies. The wind will persist up to 7.3 mph.

With clear skies both during the day and into the night, residents can anticipate calm weather conditions, ideal for any planned evening outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
20°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 33°F 20°F Overcast
Monday 33°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 39°F 15°F Clear sky
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 39°F 25°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 24°F 19°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

