1/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 32°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.2°F. Winds are mild at 5.7 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s highest recorded temperature was 32.5°F with winds reaching up to 7.5 mph. Conditions remained clear, reflecting a mild and dry day without precipitation. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 29.3°F with continued clear skies. The wind will persist up to 7.3 mph.
With clear skies both during the day and into the night, residents can anticipate calm weather conditions, ideal for any planned evening outdoor activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|33°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|33°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|39°F
|15°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|39°F
|25°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|24°F
|19°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
