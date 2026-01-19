1/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29.5°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 29.5°F under a clear sky, with a gentle breeze blowing at 6.3 mph. There is no current precipitation.
Earlier today, the county recorded a high of 34°F and a low of 19.8°F. Conditions were predominantly overcast throughout the day, despite a low precipitation chance of 0%. The wind reached up to 7.5 mph.
Tonight, residents can expect the clear skies to continue, with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of around 29.3°F. Winds will stay consistent at speeds up to 6.6 mph. As with earlier, there is no anticipated precipitation tonight.
Residents should prepare for similar weather conditions to persist into the early morning with no significant changes expected.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|34°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|33°F
|21°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|38°F
|13°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|48°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|44°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|38°F
|26°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|25°F
|17°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
