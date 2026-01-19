Sunday, January 18, 2026
1/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29.5°F in Rutherford County Tonight

1/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29.5°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 29.5°F under a clear sky, with a gentle breeze blowing at 6.3 mph. There is no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the county recorded a high of 34°F and a low of 19.8°F. Conditions were predominantly overcast throughout the day, despite a low precipitation chance of 0%. The wind reached up to 7.5 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect the clear skies to continue, with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of around 29.3°F. Winds will stay consistent at speeds up to 6.6 mph. As with earlier, there is no anticipated precipitation tonight.

Residents should prepare for similar weather conditions to persist into the early morning with no significant changes expected.

Today's Details

High
34°F
Low
20°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 34°F 20°F Overcast
Monday 33°F 21°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 38°F 13°F Clear sky
Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 38°F 26°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 25°F 17°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

