1/18/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29.5°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 29.5°F under a clear sky, with a gentle breeze blowing at 6.3 mph. There is no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the county recorded a high of 34°F and a low of 19.8°F. Conditions were predominantly overcast throughout the day, despite a low precipitation chance of 0%. The wind reached up to 7.5 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect the clear skies to continue, with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of around 29.3°F. Winds will stay consistent at speeds up to 6.6 mph. As with earlier, there is no anticipated precipitation tonight.

Residents should prepare for similar weather conditions to persist into the early morning with no significant changes expected.

Today's Details High 34°F Low 20°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 34°F 20°F Overcast Monday 33°F 21°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 38°F 13°F Clear sky Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 38°F 26°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 25°F 17°F Snow fall: slight

