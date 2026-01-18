1/18/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 21.4°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 21.4°F with clear skies and wind speeds of 6.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.
Today, residents can expect a day of mainly clear skies with temperatures peaking at 32.4°F and dipping to a low of 21°F in the early hours. Wind speeds may reach up to 9.8 mph. There is no chance of precipitation today, maintaining dry conditions.
Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with the temperature forecasted to go as low as 26.1°F. Winds will persist up to 9.8 mph, but still, no precipitation is expected.
Overall, the area will experience a dry and clear start to the day, continuing into the night with stable wind conditions and no significant weather disruptions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|32°F
|21°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|29°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|37°F
|19°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|48°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|41°F
|27°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|42°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|38°F
|34°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
