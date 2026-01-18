Sunday, January 18, 2026
1/18/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 21.4°F

1/18/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 21.4°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
18

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 21.4°F with clear skies and wind speeds of 6.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, residents can expect a day of mainly clear skies with temperatures peaking at 32.4°F and dipping to a low of 21°F in the early hours. Wind speeds may reach up to 9.8 mph. There is no chance of precipitation today, maintaining dry conditions.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with the temperature forecasted to go as low as 26.1°F. Winds will persist up to 9.8 mph, but still, no precipitation is expected.

Overall, the area will experience a dry and clear start to the day, continuing into the night with stable wind conditions and no significant weather disruptions.

Today's Details

High
32°F
Low
21°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
21°F · feels 13°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 32°F 21°F Mainly clear
Monday 29°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 37°F 19°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 41°F 27°F Rain: slight
Friday 42°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 34°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

