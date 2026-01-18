Sunday, January 18, 2026
1/18/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temperature Near 29°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 29.3°F. Winds are mild at 3.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 34°F under overcast skies, but no precipitation was recorded. The lowest temperature was 19.8°F with wind speeds occasionally reaching up to 7.5 mph.

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear, and temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of 26.1°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, staying around 6.5 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents can enjoy the clear evening and prepare for another cool night ahead as the weather continues to remain stable with no severe weather alerts in place.

Today's Details

High
34°F
Low
20°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 34°F 20°F Overcast
Monday 33°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 39°F 15°F Clear sky
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 39°F 25°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 24°F 19°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

