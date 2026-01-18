1/18/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temperature Near 29°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 29.3°F. Winds are mild at 3.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 34°F under overcast skies, but no precipitation was recorded. The lowest temperature was 19.8°F with wind speeds occasionally reaching up to 7.5 mph.

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear, and temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of 26.1°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, staying around 6.5 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents can enjoy the clear evening and prepare for another cool night ahead as the weather continues to remain stable with no severe weather alerts in place.

Today's Details High 34°F Low 20°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 34°F 20°F Overcast Monday 33°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 39°F 15°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 39°F 25°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 24°F 19°F Snow fall: slight

