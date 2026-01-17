1/17/26: Overcast Evening With Steady Temps Around 36.5, Wind 9.4 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is cold and overcast with a temperature of 36.5°F. The wind is blowing at 9.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 44.1°F and dropped to a low near 30°F. Wind speeds peaked at 12.6 mph, and despite a 45% chance, no precipitation occurred. Conditions remained consistently overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast predicts similar conditions with temperatures maintaining a steady low around 30°F. Winds will continue to blow up to 12.6 mph. Skies are expected to stay overcast, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents should plan for continued chilly and overcast weather into the night and dress accordingly when heading outdoors. Remember to stay updated on the latest weather conditions.

Today's Details High 44°F Low 30°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 45% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 44°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 34°F 24°F Overcast Monday 33°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 35°F 18°F Mainly clear Wednesday 47°F 25°F Drizzle: light Thursday 43°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Friday 49°F 28°F Overcast

