Saturday, January 17, 2026
Home Weather 1/17/26: Overcast Evening With Steady Temps Around 36.5, Wind 9.4 mph

1/17/26: Overcast Evening With Steady Temps Around 36.5, Wind 9.4 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is cold and overcast with a temperature of 36.5°F. The wind is blowing at 9.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 44.1°F and dropped to a low near 30°F. Wind speeds peaked at 12.6 mph, and despite a 45% chance, no precipitation occurred. Conditions remained consistently overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast predicts similar conditions with temperatures maintaining a steady low around 30°F. Winds will continue to blow up to 12.6 mph. Skies are expected to stay overcast, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents should plan for continued chilly and overcast weather into the night and dress accordingly when heading outdoors. Remember to stay updated on the latest weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
44°F
Low
30°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
45% chance · 0 in
Now
37°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 44°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 34°F 24°F Overcast
Monday 33°F 21°F Overcast
Tuesday 35°F 18°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 47°F 25°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 43°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Friday 49°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

