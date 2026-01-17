1/17/26: Clear Sky, Winds Up to 12.6 mph, High Near 44°F

At 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperatures peaked near 43.9°F with a low of 30°F expected for the evening. Despite the clear skies this afternoon, the forecast indicates a chance of precipitation at 45%. Winds may reach up to 12.6 mph. Tonight, skies will remain overcast, and the temperature is anticipated to drop again to about 30°F. The probability of precipitation will significantly decrease to 1%.
Residents should prepare for a chilly evening with overcast skies continuing into the night. The wind, while steady, should not cause any significant issues given the low precipitation forecast.
Always dress warmly and keep an eye on the weather updates, especially regarding any changes in the precipitation forecast. Stay safe and plan accordingly for outdoor activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|44°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|34°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|32°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|36°F
|17°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|47°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|44°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|50°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
