1/17/26: Clear Sky, Winds Up to 12.6 mph, High Near 44°F

At 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperatures peaked near 43.9°F with a low of 30°F expected for the evening. Despite the clear skies this afternoon, the forecast indicates a chance of precipitation at 45%. Winds may reach up to 12.6 mph. Tonight, skies will remain overcast, and the temperature is anticipated to drop again to about 30°F. The probability of precipitation will significantly decrease to 1%.

Residents should prepare for a chilly evening with overcast skies continuing into the night. The wind, while steady, should not cause any significant issues given the low precipitation forecast.

Always dress warmly and keep an eye on the weather updates, especially regarding any changes in the precipitation forecast. Stay safe and plan accordingly for outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 44°F Low 30°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 45% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 44°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 34°F 25°F Overcast Monday 32°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 36°F 17°F Mainly clear Wednesday 47°F 26°F Drizzle: light Thursday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 50°F 29°F Overcast

