Saturday, January 17, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/17/26: Clear Sky, Winds Up to 12.6 mph, High Near 44°F

1/17/26: Clear Sky, Winds Up to 12.6 mph, High Near 44°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
35

At 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperatures peaked near 43.9°F with a low of 30°F expected for the evening. Despite the clear skies this afternoon, the forecast indicates a chance of precipitation at 45%. Winds may reach up to 12.6 mph. Tonight, skies will remain overcast, and the temperature is anticipated to drop again to about 30°F. The probability of precipitation will significantly decrease to 1%.

Residents should prepare for a chilly evening with overcast skies continuing into the night. The wind, while steady, should not cause any significant issues given the low precipitation forecast.

Always dress warmly and keep an eye on the weather updates, especially regarding any changes in the precipitation forecast. Stay safe and plan accordingly for outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
44°F
Low
30°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
45% chance · 0 in
Now
43°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 44°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 34°F 25°F Overcast
Monday 32°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 36°F 17°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 47°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 50°F 29°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×