1/17/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, 34°F with Winds Up to 14 mph Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 34.2°F and light winds blowing at 3.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today, residents can expect temperatures to reach a high of 41.9°F with increasing cloud cover as the day progresses, becoming overcast by the afternoon. The temperature will drop to a low of 29.7°F tonight. Winds today might reach speeds of up to 14 mph. There is a 45% chance of precipitation during the day, although no precipitation is currently recorded.

Tonight will maintain overcast conditions with temperatures holding steady at the low of 29.7°F. The wind will continue to be a factor, potentially reaching up to 14 mph, but the chance of precipitation drops significantly to just 1%.

In summary, Rutherford County will see a mostly cloudy day with moderate winds and a mild chance of rain, followed by an overcast and chilly night. Residents should plan accordingly for the slight temperature drop and increased cloud coverage as the day moves forward.

Today's Details High 42°F Low 30°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 45% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 42°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 31°F 20°F Overcast Monday 32°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 35°F 16°F Clear sky Wednesday 42°F 25°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 39°F 26°F Drizzle: light Friday 49°F 26°F Overcast

