Home Weather 1/17/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 30.4, No Precip Expected

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature stands at 30.4°F with clear skies. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Today, the highest temperature reached 44.1°F, while it dipped to a low of 30.2°F. Although there was a 45% chance of precipitation, no rainfall occurred. Conditions were predominantly overcast throughout the day, with peak wind speeds reaching up to 13.9 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady with a low of 30.2°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 13.9 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and there is no precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.

Today's Details

High
44°F
Low
30°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
45% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 44°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 33°F 26°F Clear sky
Monday 29°F 21°F Overcast
Tuesday 35°F 18°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 47°F 25°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 43°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Friday 49°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

