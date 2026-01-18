1/17/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 30.4, No Precip Expected

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature stands at 30.4°F with clear skies. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Today, the highest temperature reached 44.1°F, while it dipped to a low of 30.2°F. Although there was a 45% chance of precipitation, no rainfall occurred. Conditions were predominantly overcast throughout the day, with peak wind speeds reaching up to 13.9 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady with a low of 30.2°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 13.9 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and there is no precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.

Today's Details High 44°F Low 30°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 45% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 44°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 33°F 26°F Clear sky Monday 29°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 35°F 18°F Mainly clear Wednesday 47°F 25°F Drizzle: light Thursday 43°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Friday 49°F 28°F Overcast

