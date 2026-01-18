1/17/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 30.4, No Precip Expected

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature stands at 30.4°F with clear skies. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.
Today, the highest temperature reached 44.1°F, while it dipped to a low of 30.2°F. Although there was a 45% chance of precipitation, no rainfall occurred. Conditions were predominantly overcast throughout the day, with peak wind speeds reaching up to 13.9 mph.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady with a low of 30.2°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 13.9 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and there is no precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|44°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|33°F
|26°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|29°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|35°F
|18°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|47°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|43°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Friday
|49°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
