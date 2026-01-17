1/16/26: Slight Rain, Evening Temp 41°F with Light Wind

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features slight rain with a temperature of 41.4°F. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph, and there has been 0.02 inches of precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 53.6°F while the temperature dropped to a low of 19.8°F. Winds peaked at 17.8 mph. With an 88% chance of precipitation, the area saw a cumulative rainfall of 0.25 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect overcast skies with temperatures hovering around a low of 40.5°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 9.3 mph, matching current conditions, and the chance of precipitation remains at 88%.

Forecasters predict the rainy and cloudy weather will continue into early tomorrow, so residents should plan accordingly for wet conditions.

Today's Details High 54°F Low 20°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 88% chance · 0.25 in Now 41°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 54°F 20°F Rain: slight Saturday 42°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 32°F 23°F Overcast Monday 33°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 17°F Clear sky Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 41°F 31°F Freezing drizzle: light

