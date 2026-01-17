Friday, January 16, 2026
Home Weather 1/16/26: Slight Rain, Evening Temp 41°F with Light Wind

1/16/26: Slight Rain, Evening Temp 41°F with Light Wind

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features slight rain with a temperature of 41.4°F. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph, and there has been 0.02 inches of precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 53.6°F while the temperature dropped to a low of 19.8°F. Winds peaked at 17.8 mph. With an 88% chance of precipitation, the area saw a cumulative rainfall of 0.25 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect overcast skies with temperatures hovering around a low of 40.5°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 9.3 mph, matching current conditions, and the chance of precipitation remains at 88%.

Forecasters predict the rainy and cloudy weather will continue into early tomorrow, so residents should plan accordingly for wet conditions.

Today's Details

High
54°F
Low
20°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
88% chance · 0.25 in
Now
41°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 54°F 20°F Rain: slight
Saturday 42°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 32°F 23°F Overcast
Monday 33°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 37°F 17°F Clear sky
Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 41°F 31°F Freezing drizzle: light

