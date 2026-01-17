1/16/26: Slight Rain, Evening Temp 41°F with Light Wind

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features slight rain with a temperature of 41.4°F. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph, and there has been 0.02 inches of precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 53.6°F while the temperature dropped to a low of 19.8°F. Winds peaked at 17.8 mph. With an 88% chance of precipitation, the area saw a cumulative rainfall of 0.25 inches.
Tonight, residents can expect overcast skies with temperatures hovering around a low of 40.5°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 9.3 mph, matching current conditions, and the chance of precipitation remains at 88%.
Forecasters predict the rainy and cloudy weather will continue into early tomorrow, so residents should plan accordingly for wet conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|54°F
|20°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|42°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|32°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|33°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|37°F
|17°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|48°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|41°F
|31°F
|Freezing drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
