1/16/26: Overcast Evening With 50°F, Earlier Rain, Drizzle Expected Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions reflect an overcast sky with a current temperature of 50.2°F. Winds are presently blowing at 6.2 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the county saw a high of 53.6°F and a low dipping to 19.8°F. Winds reached up to 17.8 mph, with a significant chance of precipitation at 86%, totaling 0.35 inches of moderate rain.

Moving into tonight, residents can expect the temperature to lower to 41.2°F with lighter wind speeds up to 12.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 86%, accompanied by light drizzling conditions throughout the evening and into the early hours.

Residents are encouraged to dress warmly and prepare for the continuous damp conditions by securing appropriate rain gear for the nighttime and upcoming early morning hours.

Today's Details High 54°F Low 20°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 86% chance · 0.35 in Now 50°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 54°F 20°F Rain: moderate Saturday 41°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 35°F 19°F Mainly clear Monday 33°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 17°F Clear sky Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 41°F 31°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email