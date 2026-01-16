Friday, January 16, 2026
1/16/26: Overcast Evening With 50°F, Earlier Rain, Drizzle Expected Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions reflect an overcast sky with a current temperature of 50.2°F. Winds are presently blowing at 6.2 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the county saw a high of 53.6°F and a low dipping to 19.8°F. Winds reached up to 17.8 mph, with a significant chance of precipitation at 86%, totaling 0.35 inches of moderate rain.

Moving into tonight, residents can expect the temperature to lower to 41.2°F with lighter wind speeds up to 12.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 86%, accompanied by light drizzling conditions throughout the evening and into the early hours.

Residents are encouraged to dress warmly and prepare for the continuous damp conditions by securing appropriate rain gear for the nighttime and upcoming early morning hours.

Today's Details

High
54°F
Low
20°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
86% chance · 0.35 in
Now
50°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 54°F 20°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 41°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 35°F 19°F Mainly clear
Monday 33°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 37°F 17°F Clear sky
Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 41°F 31°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

