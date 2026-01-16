1/16/26: Overcast and Cooler at 53°F, Winds Up to 15 mph, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 53.1°F. Winds are blowing at 15.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 52.9°F after starting at a low of 19.8°F in the early hours. Wind speeds reached up to 17.8 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, no significant rainfall has occurred yet, though there was an 86% chance of moderate rain predicted, with a total expected precipitation of 0.34 inches.

Tonight, the temperature is set to lower to around 40.3°F. Conditions will likely include light drizzle as the chance of precipitation remains high at 86%. Wind speeds are expected to decrease, with gusts up to 11.2 mph.

Residents should remain prepared for changing conditions as the forecast indicates persistent overcast skies and potential drizzle throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 20°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 86% chance · 0.34 in Now 53°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 53°F 20°F Rain: moderate Saturday 41°F 28°F Drizzle: light Sunday 34°F 19°F Mainly clear Monday 34°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 34°F 17°F Clear sky Wednesday 46°F 24°F Drizzle: light Thursday 35°F 13°F Snow fall: moderate

