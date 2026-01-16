1/16/26: Overcast and Cooler at 53°F, Winds Up to 15 mph, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 53.1°F. Winds are blowing at 15.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 52.9°F after starting at a low of 19.8°F in the early hours. Wind speeds reached up to 17.8 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, no significant rainfall has occurred yet, though there was an 86% chance of moderate rain predicted, with a total expected precipitation of 0.34 inches.
Tonight, the temperature is set to lower to around 40.3°F. Conditions will likely include light drizzle as the chance of precipitation remains high at 86%. Wind speeds are expected to decrease, with gusts up to 11.2 mph.
Residents should remain prepared for changing conditions as the forecast indicates persistent overcast skies and potential drizzle throughout the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|53°F
|20°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|41°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|34°F
|19°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|34°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|34°F
|17°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|46°F
|24°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|35°F
|13°F
|Snow fall: moderate
Next 24 Hours
