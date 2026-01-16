Friday, January 16, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/16/26: Overcast and Cooler at 53°F, Winds Up to 15 mph, Light...

1/16/26: Overcast and Cooler at 53°F, Winds Up to 15 mph, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
44

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 53.1°F. Winds are blowing at 15.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 52.9°F after starting at a low of 19.8°F in the early hours. Wind speeds reached up to 17.8 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, no significant rainfall has occurred yet, though there was an 86% chance of moderate rain predicted, with a total expected precipitation of 0.34 inches.

Tonight, the temperature is set to lower to around 40.3°F. Conditions will likely include light drizzle as the chance of precipitation remains high at 86%. Wind speeds are expected to decrease, with gusts up to 11.2 mph.

Residents should remain prepared for changing conditions as the forecast indicates persistent overcast skies and potential drizzle throughout the evening.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
20°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
86% chance · 0.34 in
Now
53°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 53°F 20°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 41°F 28°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 34°F 19°F Mainly clear
Monday 34°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 34°F 17°F Clear sky
Wednesday 46°F 24°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 35°F 13°F Snow fall: moderate

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×