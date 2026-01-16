1/16/26: Clear Morning at 26°F, High 52°F with Evening Showers Likely

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently a chilly 25.9°F with clear skies. Winds are blowing at 8.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation so far.
Today, the high is expected to reach 51.8°F, with temperatures dropping to a low of 19.8°F by the evening. Wind speeds could increase to as much as 19.4 mph. There is a high chance of precipitation at 79%, with a slight rain forecast and total expected accumulation of about 0.24 inches.
Tonight, conditions will turn overcast with temperatures moderating slightly to a low of 38.1°F. Wind conditions will remain noticeable, with speeds up to 14.5 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to hold at 79%.
Residents should prepare for a significant shift in weather throughout the day, specifically in terms of rain and wind intensity, potentially impacting outdoor activities and travel.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|52°F
|20°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|39°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|33°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|36°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|33°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|44°F
|22°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|42°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!