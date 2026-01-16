Friday, January 16, 2026
1/16/26: Clear Morning at 26°F, High 52°F with Evening Showers Likely

1/16/26: Clear Morning at 26°F, High 52°F with Evening Showers Likely

Source Staff
At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently a chilly 25.9°F with clear skies. Winds are blowing at 8.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation so far.

Today, the high is expected to reach 51.8°F, with temperatures dropping to a low of 19.8°F by the evening. Wind speeds could increase to as much as 19.4 mph. There is a high chance of precipitation at 79%, with a slight rain forecast and total expected accumulation of about 0.24 inches.

Tonight, conditions will turn overcast with temperatures moderating slightly to a low of 38.1°F. Wind conditions will remain noticeable, with speeds up to 14.5 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to hold at 79%.

Residents should prepare for a significant shift in weather throughout the day, specifically in terms of rain and wind intensity, potentially impacting outdoor activities and travel.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
20°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
79% chance · 0.24 in
Now
26°F · feels 16°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 52°F 20°F Rain: slight
Saturday 39°F 29°F Overcast
Sunday 33°F 22°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 33°F 17°F Overcast
Wednesday 44°F 22°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 42°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

