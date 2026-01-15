1/15/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temps Peaking at 31.5

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 26.2°F. Winds are blowing at 5.1 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31.5°F with an overcast sky persisting throughout the day. Wind speeds may increase up to 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no expected rainfall.

Tonight, the forecast shows a clearing sky with a low temperature of 22.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching speeds up to 5.8 mph. Conditions are expected to remain dry, with no precipitation anticipated.

Residents should dress warmly and prepare for a chilly day and night ahead, as temperatures will stay well below freezing.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
23°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
26°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 31°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 25°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 39°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 32°F 21°F Overcast
Monday 35°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 34°F 17°F Clear sky
Wednesday 36°F 23°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

