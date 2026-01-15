1/15/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temps Peaking at 31.5

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 26.2°F. Winds are blowing at 5.1 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31.5°F with an overcast sky persisting throughout the day. Wind speeds may increase up to 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no expected rainfall.
Tonight, the forecast shows a clearing sky with a low temperature of 22.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching speeds up to 5.8 mph. Conditions are expected to remain dry, with no precipitation anticipated.
Residents should dress warmly and prepare for a chilly day and night ahead, as temperatures will stay well below freezing.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|31°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|48°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|39°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|32°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|35°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|34°F
|17°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|36°F
|23°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
