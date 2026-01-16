1/15/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 22°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 21.9°F and a wind speed of 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 31.1°F, with wind speeds peaking at 13.9 mph under generally overcast skies. No precipitation occurred throughout the day.

Looking ahead, tonight will maintain clear skies with the temperature holding steady at the current low of 21.9°F. Winds are expected to remain calm, not exceeding 6.4 mph, and there will be no chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect similar clear and calm conditions into the early morning hours, conducive to outdoor nighttime activities or travel.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 22°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 22°F · feels 14°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 31°F 22°F Overcast Friday 51°F 23°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 40°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 35°F 23°F Overcast Monday 34°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 36°F 18°F Clear sky Wednesday 49°F 25°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

