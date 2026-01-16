Thursday, January 15, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/15/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 22°F in Rutherford County Tonight

1/15/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 22°F in Rutherford County Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
30

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 21.9°F and a wind speed of 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 31.1°F, with wind speeds peaking at 13.9 mph under generally overcast skies. No precipitation occurred throughout the day.

Looking ahead, tonight will maintain clear skies with the temperature holding steady at the current low of 21.9°F. Winds are expected to remain calm, not exceeding 6.4 mph, and there will be no chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect similar clear and calm conditions into the early morning hours, conducive to outdoor nighttime activities or travel.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
22°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
22°F · feels 14°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 31°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 23°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 40°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 35°F 23°F Overcast
Monday 34°F 21°F Overcast
Tuesday 36°F 18°F Clear sky
Wednesday 49°F 25°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×