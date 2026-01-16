1/15/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 22°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 21.9°F and a wind speed of 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 31.1°F, with wind speeds peaking at 13.9 mph under generally overcast skies. No precipitation occurred throughout the day.
Looking ahead, tonight will maintain clear skies with the temperature holding steady at the current low of 21.9°F. Winds are expected to remain calm, not exceeding 6.4 mph, and there will be no chance of precipitation.
Residents can expect similar clear and calm conditions into the early morning hours, conducive to outdoor nighttime activities or travel.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|31°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|51°F
|23°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|40°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|35°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|34°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|36°F
|18°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|49°F
|25°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
