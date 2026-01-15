1/15/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 30.4°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.4°F. Winds are blowing at 9.6 mph and there is no precipitation currently.

Today, the area reached a high of 30.6°F with minimal overcast conditions during the day. Winds peaked at 13.9 mph and there was no precipitation, maintaining a zero percent chance throughout the day.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 22.6°F, with winds decreasing to around 5.8 mph. There remains no expected precipitation for the evening.

Overall, the clear and chilly conditions will persist into the night, providing a stable weather pattern without significant changes or disruptions.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 23°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 31°F 23°F Overcast Friday 50°F 24°F Rain: slight Saturday 38°F 25°F Overcast Sunday 34°F 22°F Overcast Monday 36°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 36°F 18°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 24°F Overcast

