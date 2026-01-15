Thursday, January 15, 2026
1/15/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 30.4°F in Rutherford County

1/15/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 30.4°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.4°F. Winds are blowing at 9.6 mph and there is no precipitation currently.

Today, the area reached a high of 30.6°F with minimal overcast conditions during the day. Winds peaked at 13.9 mph and there was no precipitation, maintaining a zero percent chance throughout the day.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 22.6°F, with winds decreasing to around 5.8 mph. There remains no expected precipitation for the evening.

Overall, the clear and chilly conditions will persist into the night, providing a stable weather pattern without significant changes or disruptions.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
23°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 31°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 50°F 24°F Rain: slight
Saturday 38°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 34°F 22°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 36°F 18°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 24°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

