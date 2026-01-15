1/15/26: Clear Skies and Chilly at 30.4°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.4°F. Winds are blowing at 9.6 mph and there is no precipitation currently.
Today, the area reached a high of 30.6°F with minimal overcast conditions during the day. Winds peaked at 13.9 mph and there was no precipitation, maintaining a zero percent chance throughout the day.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 22.6°F, with winds decreasing to around 5.8 mph. There remains no expected precipitation for the evening.
Overall, the clear and chilly conditions will persist into the night, providing a stable weather pattern without significant changes or disruptions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|31°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|50°F
|24°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|38°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|34°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|36°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|36°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
