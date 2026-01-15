1/15/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Dips to 26°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.1°F and a mild wind blowing at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached 31.1°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds peaking at 13.9 mph. Tonight’s forecast anticipates clear skies continuing, with temperatures dropping to a low of 22.8°F and winds decreasing to a gentle 6.2 mph.
There are currently no weather warnings issued for the area, ensuring a calm and uneventful evening ahead in terms of weather disruptions.
Today's Details
High
31°F
Low
23°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
26°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|31°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|50°F
|24°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|40°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|35°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|34°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|36°F
|18°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|49°F
|25°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
