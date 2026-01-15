1/15/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Dips to 26°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.1°F and a mild wind blowing at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 31.1°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds peaking at 13.9 mph. Tonight’s forecast anticipates clear skies continuing, with temperatures dropping to a low of 22.8°F and winds decreasing to a gentle 6.2 mph.

There are currently no weather warnings issued for the area, ensuring a calm and uneventful evening ahead in terms of weather disruptions.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 23°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 26°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 31°F 23°F Overcast Friday 50°F 24°F Rain: slight Saturday 40°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 35°F 23°F Overcast Monday 34°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 36°F 18°F Clear sky Wednesday 49°F 25°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email