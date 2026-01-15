Thursday, January 15, 2026
1/15/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Dips to 26°F

1/15/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Dips to 26°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.1°F and a mild wind blowing at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 31.1°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds peaking at 13.9 mph. Tonight’s forecast anticipates clear skies continuing, with temperatures dropping to a low of 22.8°F and winds decreasing to a gentle 6.2 mph.

There are currently no weather warnings issued for the area, ensuring a calm and uneventful evening ahead in terms of weather disruptions.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
23°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
26°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 31°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 50°F 24°F Rain: slight
Saturday 40°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 35°F 23°F Overcast
Monday 34°F 21°F Overcast
Tuesday 36°F 18°F Clear sky
Wednesday 49°F 25°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

