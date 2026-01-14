1/14/26: Overcast Morning, 45.9°F, Rain Likely Later, High 49.8°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 45.9°F. Winds are blowing at 7.3 mph with no recorded precipitation so far.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 49.8°F and drop to a low of 27.9°F by tonight. The wind could intensify, reaching speeds of up to 17.1 mph. There’s an 80% chance of slight rain today, with total precipitation expected to be around 0.14 inches.
Tonight, the forecast remains overcast with significantly lower temperatures, bottoming out at 27.9°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 17.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation will decrease sharply to 2%.
Residents should prepare for a colder evening and the likelihood of rain during the day. Ensure to dress appropriately and stay updated on any changes in weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|50°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|31°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|49°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|36°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|28°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|34°F
|20°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
