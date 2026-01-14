1/14/26: Overcast Morning, 45.9°F, Rain Likely Later, High 49.8°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 45.9°F. Winds are blowing at 7.3 mph with no recorded precipitation so far.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 49.8°F and drop to a low of 27.9°F by tonight. The wind could intensify, reaching speeds of up to 17.1 mph. There’s an 80% chance of slight rain today, with total precipitation expected to be around 0.14 inches.

Tonight, the forecast remains overcast with significantly lower temperatures, bottoming out at 27.9°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 17.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation will decrease sharply to 2%.

Residents should prepare for a colder evening and the likelihood of rain during the day. Ensure to dress appropriately and stay updated on any changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
28°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
1.1 (Low)
Precip
80% chance · 0.14 in
Now
46°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 50°F 28°F Rain: slight
Thursday 31°F 24°F Overcast
Friday 49°F 26°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 36°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 28°F 20°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 34°F 20°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

