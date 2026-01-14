1/14/26: Overcast Morning, 45.9°F, Rain Likely Later, High 49.8°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 45.9°F. Winds are blowing at 7.3 mph with no recorded precipitation so far.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 49.8°F and drop to a low of 27.9°F by tonight. The wind could intensify, reaching speeds of up to 17.1 mph. There’s an 80% chance of slight rain today, with total precipitation expected to be around 0.14 inches.

Tonight, the forecast remains overcast with significantly lower temperatures, bottoming out at 27.9°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 17.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation will decrease sharply to 2%.

Residents should prepare for a colder evening and the likelihood of rain during the day. Ensure to dress appropriately and stay updated on any changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 28°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 1.1 (Low) Precip 80% chance · 0.14 in Now 46°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 50°F 28°F Rain: slight Thursday 31°F 24°F Overcast Friday 49°F 26°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 36°F 25°F Overcast Sunday 28°F 20°F Overcast Monday 40°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 34°F 20°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email