1/14/26: Mainly Clear and Cooling Evening, 37.6°F with Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
19

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 37.6°F under mainly clear skies, with winds reaching up to 15.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high was 47.5°F with a low of 28.4°F. Winds peaked at 16.2 mph. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, total rainfall amounted to just 0.1 inches, characterized by dense drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with a low of 28.4°F. Wind speeds may continue up to 16.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will drastically decrease to 2%.

Residents can expect a calm and chilly night ahead with minimal wind disturbances and virtually no rainfall under clear skies.

Today's Details

High
47°F
Low
28°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
73% chance · 0.1 in
Now
38°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 47°F 28°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 31°F 24°F Overcast
Friday 49°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 37°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 31°F 20°F Overcast
Monday 35°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 36°F 17°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR