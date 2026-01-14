1/14/26: Mainly Clear and Cooling Evening, 37.6°F with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 37.6°F under mainly clear skies, with winds reaching up to 15.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the high was 47.5°F with a low of 28.4°F. Winds peaked at 16.2 mph. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, total rainfall amounted to just 0.1 inches, characterized by dense drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with a low of 28.4°F. Wind speeds may continue up to 16.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will drastically decrease to 2%.
Residents can expect a calm and chilly night ahead with minimal wind disturbances and virtually no rainfall under clear skies.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|47°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|31°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|49°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|37°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|31°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|35°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|36°F
|17°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
