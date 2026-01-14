1/14/26: Mainly Clear and Cooling Evening, 37.6°F with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 37.6°F under mainly clear skies, with winds reaching up to 15.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high was 47.5°F with a low of 28.4°F. Winds peaked at 16.2 mph. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, total rainfall amounted to just 0.1 inches, characterized by dense drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with a low of 28.4°F. Wind speeds may continue up to 16.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will drastically decrease to 2%.

Residents can expect a calm and chilly night ahead with minimal wind disturbances and virtually no rainfall under clear skies.

Today's Details High 47°F Low 28°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 73% chance · 0.1 in Now 38°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 47°F 28°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 31°F 24°F Overcast Friday 49°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 37°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 31°F 20°F Overcast Monday 35°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 36°F 17°F Partly cloudy

